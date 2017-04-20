5 face trial in assault, gun theft near Bloomingdale
Five people will stand trial for allegedly attacking a man in rural Van Buren County in January and stealing his guns. Spencer Marbley, 23, of Kalamazoo; Leo Cottle, 19, of Kalamazoo; Michael Bird, 19, of Kalamazoo; Jalin Beebe, 19, of Bangor; and Caleb Johnson, 20, of Bloomingdale are charged with armed robbery resulting in serious injury, first-degree home invasion and felony firearm.
