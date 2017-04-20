5 face trial in assault, gun theft ne...

5 face trial in assault, gun theft near Bloomingdale

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

Five people will stand trial for allegedly attacking a man in rural Van Buren County in January and stealing his guns. Spencer Marbley, 23, of Kalamazoo; Leo Cottle, 19, of Kalamazoo; Michael Bird, 19, of Kalamazoo; Jalin Beebe, 19, of Bangor; and Caleb Johnson, 20, of Bloomingdale are charged with armed robbery resulting in serious injury, first-degree home invasion and felony firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr 18 East Point Dr 56
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 7 butt 824
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
News Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres... Mar 23 did you slip 3
dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12) Mar 21 Corporate pigs 6
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kalamazoo County was issued at April 21 at 10:48AM EDT

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC