150 gallons of sewage pours out of Kalamazoo manhole

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Services personnel were notified of a sanitary sewer overflow from a manhole located at 1940 Howard St. Department of Public Services employees removed the blockage at 9:30 a.m. The amount of material discharged from the sanitary sewer manhole was estimated to be about 150 gallons.

