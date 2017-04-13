13% gain seen in March traffic at Kalamazoo/Battle Creek airport
According to the monthly Market Share Report for the air terminal, approximately 27,613 passenger trips were made into and out of the 5235 Portage Road airport. That compares with 24,346 a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mon
|smiths17
|825
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC