Woodside Animal Clinic Celebrates Dr. John Simon's 50 Years of Practicing Veterinary Care
Dr. John Simon is announcing that 2017 will be his 50th year of veterinary practice. After graduating from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1967, he purchased Woodside Animal Clinic in 1970, where he has worked as a solo practitioner for the past 47 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC