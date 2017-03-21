Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery Visitor...

Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery Visitor Center offers birding,...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: State of Michigan

The Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery Visitor Center in Mattawan, Michigan , will offer several opportunities to learn about outdoor recreation and Michigan's natural resources this spring. Upcoming programs include: This program will guide participants through the basics of how to identify birds in the field using field marks, size, shape, song, behavior, habitat and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12) 19 hr Corporate pigs 6
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Mar 19 KLE 823
News Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t... Mar 16 Rick 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Mar 16 dick 29
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Mar 16 deer tick 2
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Mar 13 Hamilton Drive 54
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Feb 27 Doris 45
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC