WMU Men's Soccer Hands Out Awards at Team Banquet

Tuesday Mar 14

KALAMAZOO, Mich.- The Western Michigan men's soccer team reflected back on its 2016 fall season on Feb. 26. The Broncos recognized the many accomplishments of the year and celebrated this year's senior class - Edu Jimenez , Diego Lopez , Ruben Dos Santos , Hunter Vandenboom and Josh Whitaker .

