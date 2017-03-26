Well, Hello, Dollys!: How a classic musical survived and thrived
Carol Channing, who created the title role in the 1964 smash hit musical Hello, Dolly! , has been called many things: "a walking alarm clock", "a moon-mad hillbilly", "an Al Hirschfeld caricature in the flesh", with "a vocal range from deep foghorn to squeaky hinge". "Everyone is unique," says Carole Cook, who in originating the Australian production in 1965 became just the second woman to play Dolly Gallagher Levi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Mar 13
|Hamilton Drive
|54
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC