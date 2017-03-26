Well, Hello, Dollys!: How a classic musical survived and thrived

Carol Channing, who created the title role in the 1964 smash hit musical Hello, Dolly! , has been called many things: "a walking alarm clock", "a moon-mad hillbilly", "an Al Hirschfeld caricature in the flesh", with "a vocal range from deep foghorn to squeaky hinge". "Everyone is unique," says Carole Cook, who in originating the Australian production in 1965 became just the second woman to play Dolly Gallagher Levi.

