Walnut & Park coffee shop to open in downtown Kalamazoo

Walnut & Park is the name of a new coffee shop and cafe that is set to open Monday, March 6, in downtown Kalamazoo. Located at 322 W. Walnut St. , the business is a project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program and will put to work men and women who are participants in KPEP's culinary arts program.

