Walnut & Park coffee shop to open in downtown Kalamazoo
Walnut & Park is the name of a new coffee shop and cafe that is set to open Monday, March 6, in downtown Kalamazoo. Located at 322 W. Walnut St. , the business is a project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program and will put to work men and women who are participants in KPEP's culinary arts program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC