Victima s mom: Cycling crash suspecta s insanity defense a a ploya

Gail Fevig rolls up her sleeve to show the new tattoo that memorializes the crash that killed five bicyclists in Kalamazoo County, including her daughter. It's a bicycle chain twisted into the shape of a heart and surrounded by the numbers 4, 5, 6 and 7. Gail Fevig's tattoo honors her daughter, Michelle Fevig-Hughes, who was among five people killed when they were hit by a pickup truck as they rode their bicycles in Cooper Township on June 7, 2016.

