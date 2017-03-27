US economic growth revised higher, boosted by consumer spending
U.S. economic growth slowed less than previously reported in the fourth quarter as robust consumer spending provided a boost that was partially offset by the largest gain in imports in two years. WASHINGTON: U.S. economic growth slowed less than previously reported in the fourth quarter as robust consumer spending provided a boost that was partially offset by the largest gain in imports in two years.
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|615
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
