Trump's proposed cuts to EPA condemned by Kalamazoo officials
Local elected officials and climate activists met at a press conference Monday in Kalamazoo to speak out against President Donald Trump's stance on climate change. Hosted in the Northside Association for Community Development, the event was attended by Rep. Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo, City Commissioner outhwest regional coordinator for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, and Paul Clements, a Western Michigan University professor and climate activist.
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Mon
|lol
|614
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
