Transgender flags raised in Michigan communities on Day of Visibility

A transgender pride flag was hoisted over Ypsilanti Police Headquarters on Friday in what officials called a symbol of individual identity and a show of support. At least seven other communities across Michigan also planned to fly the flag with stripes of baby blue and pink on Friday.

