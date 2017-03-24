These metro Detroit bars will have fresh Oberon on Monday
Doing my undergrad in Kalamazoo at WMU automatically turned me into an Oberon aficionado. The beer is practically sacred in town and Oberon Day is Kalamazoo's equivalent of Christmas Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Thu
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Mar 13
|Hamilton Drive
|54
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC