Suspected killer bound over for trial
Kevin Stanfill has been bound over trial for murder after some shocking and brutal testimony during his preliminary hearing this week. Prosecutors say Kevin was an abusive ex-con who got angry, walked his battered wife and mother of his children, out into a field in Northern Kalamazoo County last December and shot her to death.
