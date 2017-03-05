Suspect steals car at gunpoint, leads...

Suspect steals car at gunpoint, leads police on a lengthya pursuit in Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says no one was injured and no property was damaged after a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man stole a person's car at gunpoint Saturday. Deputies we're called to the 900 block of West Kalamazoo around 8:30 p.m. and obtained vehicle information but didn't find the suspect.

