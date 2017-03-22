State Police To Investigating Inmate's Death

At the request of Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers the Indiana State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the Elkhart County Jail. The 60 year-old inmate, Harry J. Ross II, was found unresponsive sitting up in his bed after he failed to report for his daily medication at approximately 3:40 a.m. A jail staff nurse and officers attempted to revive Ross but were unsuccessful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.