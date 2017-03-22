State Police To Investigating Inmate'...

State Police To Investigating Inmate's Death

Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

At the request of Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers the Indiana State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the Elkhart County Jail. The 60 year-old inmate, Harry J. Ross II, was found unresponsive sitting up in his bed after he failed to report for his daily medication at approximately 3:40 a.m. A jail staff nurse and officers attempted to revive Ross but were unsuccessful.

Kalamazoo, MI

