STAR Awards ceremony set for April 18, tickets now available
The annual STAR Awards will celebrate the nominees and announce winners of their volunteer awards on April 18. The STAR Awards celebrate volunteerism by recognizing and awarding individuals and groups who volunteer their time, energy and talents in service to others throughout greater Kalamazoo. Group and individual winners will be determined by a panel of independent judges in the following categories: Youth Volunteer, Youth Volunteer Group, College Volunteer, College Volunteer Group, Adult Volunteer, Senior Volunteer, Employee Volunteer Group, Family Volunteer Group, Volunteer Manager of the Year, and the Irving S. Gilmore Lifetime Achievement Award.
