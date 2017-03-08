St. Patrick's Day Parade set for Saturday Friday, March 10
Though the holiday isn't until next Friday, Kalamazoo's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for this Saturday. Margaret Strzelecki with the Irish American Club of Kalamazoo said the parade has grown since its start nearly a decade ago.
