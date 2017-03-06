Search continues for missing SUV
Police say the SUV that disappeared into the Kalamazoo River early Saturday may belong to a 31-year-old Detroit man, Cortez Lewis, who was reported missing by his Battle Creek girlfriend. Search officials now no longer believe the Hyundai Sonata has sunk to the bottom at the convergence of the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Rivers.
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
