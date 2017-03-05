Search continues for car in BC rivers convergence

In an effort to locate a vehicle that entered the water near where the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo rivers converge, the Allegan, Calhoun and Van Buren County dive teams, Emmett and Bedford Township fire departments and Battle Creek Police Department continued the search Sunday. The vehicle is believed to have entered the river around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Dickman Road east of Capital Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.