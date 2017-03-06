Saving the Gibson smokestack effort c...

Saving the Gibson smokestack effort continues to need funding

The estimated cost to rebuild the 70-foot stack emblazoned with the "Gibson" name is about $500,000, according to property manager PlazaCorp Realty Advisors Inc. To that end, funds are being solicited for the project. "We've put a lot of time and engineering into what it would cost to rebuild it.

