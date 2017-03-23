Report of four injured in two car cra...

Report of four injured in two car crash at intersection near downtown Kalamazoo

Police are reporting that four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at North Westnedge Avenue and Ransom Street. An officer at the scene reported that an infant was on the ground when he arrived, although the child's injuries are not clear.

