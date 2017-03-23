Report of four injured in two car crash at intersection near downtown Kalamazoo
Police are reporting that four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at North Westnedge Avenue and Ransom Street. An officer at the scene reported that an infant was on the ground when he arrived, although the child's injuries are not clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|lol
|614
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC