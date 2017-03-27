Prosecutor considering more sex assault cases against massage therapist

Daniel Armand Lockett faces several criminal sexual conduct charges for alleged crimes committed while massaging four women between May 2016 and February 2017 at his business, Unity Integrated Wellness & Fitness LLC in Oshtemo Township. Since Lockett was charged March 7 in cases against four women, at least 34 people have contacted the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office to talk to detectives about experiences with Lockett.

