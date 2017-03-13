Power restoration in its final phases

If all goes as planned, the few hundred still in the dark in Kalamazoo County and the few thousand in neighboring counties will get their power back by Saturday at Midnight with just scattered outages in rural isolated areas affecting only a few people left to finish off on Sunday. Garrick Rochow says about a fourth of their line and tree crews are now from out of state working 16-hour shifts.

