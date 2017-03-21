Person found dead in burning house in...

Person found dead in burning house in Vine neighborhood

14 hrs ago

A person was found dead on the first floor of a house at 716 W. Walnut St. Tuesday morning, but the person's identity has not yet been released by authorities. At 7:21 a.m. March 21 Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to the fire call and found the interior of the residence fully engulfed in fire, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

