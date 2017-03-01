Parchment posts job opening for city manager
The opening, posted to classified section on Michigan Municipal League's website , is short on information, listing a starting salary $60,000 and brief description of qualifications. The Kalamazoo Gazette was unable to reach City Manager Dennis Durham or Mayor Robert Heasley were unable to be reached for comment on Durham's employment status as of Tuesday night.
