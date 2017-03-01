Parchment posts job opening for city ...

Parchment posts job opening for city manager

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The opening, posted to classified section on Michigan Municipal League's website , is short on information, listing a starting salary $60,000 and brief description of qualifications. The Kalamazoo Gazette was unable to reach City Manager Dennis Durham or Mayor Robert Heasley were unable to be reached for comment on Durham's employment status as of Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Feb 27 Doris 45
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Feb 23 homegirl1 53
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Feb 20 SWagr 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Feb 14 Moved Out 52
Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15) Feb 10 Anonymous 4
Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06) Feb 8 Jeff 8
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC