Oral history of Daria, the fantastic 1990s animated series
First aired in 1994 as a Beavis and Butt-Head spinoff, Daria was a fantastic animated series about a whip-smart, sardonic, misanthropic highschool girl, her punk friend Jane, and a familiar gang of jocks, dimwits, and cool cats. Daria, the show and the character, was funny, feminist, emo, and awesome.
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
