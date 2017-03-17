One Night of Queen Postponed to Next Week at Miller Auditorium
One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, have postponed their scheduled performance at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo tonight due to illness. Miller Auditorium apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused and thanks all patrons affected for their understanding.
