Officers looking for man who stole inflatable Oberon ad
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man caught on camera stealing an inflatable Oberon bottle in Kalamazoo. The more than 12-foot tall Oberon advertisement was stolen around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on W. Michigan Avenue near Rose Street.
