Night vision gear leads to meth bust

Night vision equipment and good timing led to the arrest of a Paw Paw man and two women from Kalamazoo on a variety of drug-related charges Thursday night. At shortly before 9 p.m. March 2 Van Buren County Deputies went to an address in the 36000 block of County Road 653 in Almena Township on a tip that a man they were seeking could possibly be there, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

