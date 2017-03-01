Names, ages released in wrong-way cra...

Names, ages released in wrong-way crash that killed 3

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Police near Kalamazoo have released the names and ages of three people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 131 in southwestern Michigan. The sheriff's office says 59-year-old Mark Witsaman and 88-year-old Elma Witsaman were in a Ford Fiesta when their vehicle crashed head-on on the southbound side of U.S. 131.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Feb 27 Doris 45
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Feb 23 homegirl1 53
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Feb 20 SWagr 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Feb 14 Moved Out 52
Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15) Feb 10 Anonymous 4
Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06) Feb 8 Jeff 8
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kalamazoo County was issued at March 04 at 8:20PM EST

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC