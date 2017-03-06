Mobile parties disrupting Kalamazoo's north side, residents say
Residents living on Kalamazoo's north side continue to be harassed by large groups of vehicles roaming the streets through the late hours of the night. The so-called "X-Trains," named for their association with the drug Ecstasy, are essentially pop-up caravans of up to 100 cars that have left trash and sometimes violence in their wake for years.
