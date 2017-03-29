MI Senate passes Vietnam Veterans Day resolution after girla s request
March 29, 2017, is now officially Vietnam Veterans Day in the state of Michigan, after an 11-year-old girl asked her state senator to pass a resolution. Alice Kraatz brought to the attention of Sen. Margaret O'Brien, R-Portage, that Michigan was one of only eight states that had not recognized Vietnam Veterans Day by resolution or legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|615
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC