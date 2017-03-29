MI Senate passes Vietnam Veterans Day...

MI Senate passes Vietnam Veterans Day resolution after girla s request

March 29, 2017

March 29, 2017, is now officially Vietnam Veterans Day in the state of Michigan, after an 11-year-old girl asked her state senator to pass a resolution. Alice Kraatz brought to the attention of Sen. Margaret O'Brien, R-Portage, that Michigan was one of only eight states that had not recognized Vietnam Veterans Day by resolution or legislation.

