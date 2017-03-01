MDOT: Work to start next month on West Main Monday, March 6
The Michigan Department of Transportation has major plans for a four-mile stretch of West Main Street in Kalamazoo this spring. MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa said work on the rutted and pothole-marred road will extend from U.S. 131 to Kalamazoo's downtown area.
