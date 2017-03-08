Maru Sushi & Grill offers modern take on Japanese-style cuisine
The restaurant, which features Japanese-style sushi and cuisine is the sixth of a Grand Rapids-based group of eateries. "We try to do a modern take on sushi and Japanese cuisine," said Megan Fortuna, manager of the restaurant, which uses the totally renovated, southernmost portion of downtown Kalamazoo's historic train depot building at 427 E. Michigan Ave. "We just try to really appeal to everyone," Fortuna said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC