Man missing for a week found by foragers near Kal Haven Trail
A man missing for a week was found near the Kal Haven Trail in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department reports. Elishiba Lashawn Thompson, 27, was found just after noon Thursday, March 31, when two citizens foraging for natural foods spotted him, police said.
