Man found dead in vehicle in Plainwell

Yesterday

A 29-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle in Plainwell shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning, March 6. Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker says a Deputy was in Plainwell at a gas station when a motorist alerted the Deputy to a situation occurring down the street. The motorist advised that there was a subject who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle and that there was a small child in the back seat.

Read more at WHTC.

