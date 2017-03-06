Man found dead in vehicle in Plainwell

A 29-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle in Plainwell shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning, March 6. Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker says a Deputy was in Plainwell at a gas station when a motorist alerted the Deputy to a situation occurring down the street. The motorist advised that there was a subject who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle and that there was a small child in the back seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.