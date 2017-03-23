Man dies after being struck in head b...

Man dies after being struck in head by airplane propeller

Authorities say a 52-year-old man has died after being struck in the head by a propeller while trying to start a single-engine airplane in southwestern Michigan. The Kalamazoo County sheriff's department says the man from Vicksburg died following the Monday accident at a private airstrip in Brady Township.

