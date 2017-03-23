Man dies after being struck in head by airplane propeller
Authorities say a 52-year-old man has died after being struck in the head by a propeller while trying to start a single-engine airplane in southwestern Michigan. The Kalamazoo County sheriff's department says the man from Vicksburg died following the Monday accident at a private airstrip in Brady Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|7 hr
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Mar 13
|Hamilton Drive
|54
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC