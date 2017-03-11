Losing the Prisoner's Dilemma Game: Economic "Development" Incentives are a Total Waste of Money
The race to woo companies has intensified as state and local governments struggle with a slow economic recovery, sluggish new business formation and job losses resulting from automation. Many older industrial cities see tax incentives as one of the few levers they can pull.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coyote Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|3 hr
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|10 hr
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|10 hr
|deer tick
|2
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|10 hr
|dirt digger
|822
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC