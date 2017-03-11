Losing the Prisoner's Dilemma Game: E...

Losing the Prisoner's Dilemma Game: Economic "Development" Incentives are a Total Waste of Money

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Coyote Blog

The race to woo companies has intensified as state and local governments struggle with a slow economic recovery, sluggish new business formation and job losses resulting from automation. Many older industrial cities see tax incentives as one of the few levers they can pull.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coyote Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t... 3 hr Rick 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) 10 hr dick 29
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me 10 hr deer tick 2
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) 10 hr dirt digger 822
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Feb 27 Doris 45
Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15) Feb '17 Anonymous 4
Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06) Feb '17 Jeff 8
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC