Lamb of God's Randy Blythe on Summer ...

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe on Summer Slayer Tour, 'Bizarre' Trump Era

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RollingStone

"The gigs are gonna be like the Haight-Ashbury during the Summer of Love," Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe joked when his band's "feel-good" summer tour with thrash-metal legends Slayer was announced last month. "In case you couldn't tell, I was being a bit smarmy there," he told Rolling Stone during a recent chat about the upcoming run, which kicks off on July 12th and also features Polish death-metal heavyweights Behemoth on most dates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12) Tue Corporate pigs 6
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Mar 19 KLE 823
News Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t... Mar 16 Rick 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Mar 16 dick 29
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Mar 16 deer tick 2
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Mar 13 Hamilton Drive 54
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Feb 27 Doris 45
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,753,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC