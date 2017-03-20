Kzoo dispatch center gets equipment upgrades Wednesday

Contractors will be improving equipment at the center, located at 150 E. Crosstown Parkway, between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday. While 911 services should be operational during the work, authorities are warning residents that non-emergency lines for Kalamazoo Public Safety, Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and Kalamazoo Township Police may be temporarily out of service.

