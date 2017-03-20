Kzoo dispatch center gets equipment upgrades Wednesday
Contractors will be improving equipment at the center, located at 150 E. Crosstown Parkway, between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday. While 911 services should be operational during the work, authorities are warning residents that non-emergency lines for Kalamazoo Public Safety, Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and Kalamazoo Township Police may be temporarily out of service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Sun
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Mar 13
|Hamilton Drive
|54
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC