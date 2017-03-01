Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra announces 2017-2018 season

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra has announced its upcoming 2017-18 season, divided into its Symphonic Series, KSO Pops!, Sounds of the Season, KSO at the Movies, Family Discovery, and Classics Uncorked series. The Symphonic Series will highlight the five finalists for the KSO's music director position, alongside internationally renowned guest performers including violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, mezzo soprano J'nai Bridges, and the Eroica Trio, among others.

