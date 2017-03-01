Kalamazoo man reported missing Wednesday, March 1KALAMAZOO (WKZO...
Kalamazoo County Deputies need your help to find a missing man that they say could be endangered because he has a history of mental health issues and has not taken his medications. They are looking for Darci Wayne Cameruci, who was last seen during the noon hour Wednesday leaving his job on 26th St. near East Cork in Comstock Township.
