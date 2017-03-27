Kalamazoo distillery to start distributing spirits statewide
"Our need for adventure and the desire to build a legacy in Kalamazoo led us on this amazing journey," said Josh Cook, co-founder of Green Door Distilling. The company plans to start distributing its First Ascent Whiskey, High Point Honey Whiskey and Abandoned Gin, and plans to add more aged whiskies and vodka products in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|615
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC