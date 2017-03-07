Kalamazoo County to start working on land swap
The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave county administrators permission to start working out a land swap that would eventually lead to the construction of a new county building and courthouse. The deal would swap the Michigan Avenue courthouse for a currently vacant lot in Kalamazoo bordered by Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street on the north and south and Cooley Street and N. Park Street on the west and east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC