Kalamazoo County to start working on land swap

The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave county administrators permission to start working out a land swap that would eventually lead to the construction of a new county building and courthouse. The deal would swap the Michigan Avenue courthouse for a currently vacant lot in Kalamazoo bordered by Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street on the north and south and Cooley Street and N. Park Street on the west and east.

