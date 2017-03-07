Kalamazoo County to start working on land swap

The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave county administrators permission to start working out a land swap that would eventually lead to the construction of a new county building and courthouse. The deal would swap the Michigan Avenue courthouse for a currently vacant lot in Kalamazoo bordered by Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street on the north and south and Cooley Street and N. Park Street on the west and east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.