Kalamazoo city leaders cautious of Donald Trump's budget proposal

During a Monday business meeting, several Kalamazoo City Commissioners took time to express reservations with President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal . The city read proclamation recognizing the 15th year of "March for Meals Month," an annual campaign to bring awareness to Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

