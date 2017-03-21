Kalamazoo city leaders cautious of Donald Trump's budget proposal
During a Monday business meeting, several Kalamazoo City Commissioners took time to express reservations with President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal . The city read proclamation recognizing the 15th year of "March for Meals Month," an annual campaign to bring awareness to Meals on Wheels programs across the country.
