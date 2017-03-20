Jack White buys the Mid-century Modern Kalamazoo house by George Nelson
Designed by one of the founders of American Modernism, George Nelson, this house in Kalamazoo, Michigan is believed to be pinnacle of the designer's career. Back in July we wrote that it takes a passionate owner to preserve a home's history, and this home had one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Sun
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Mar 13
|Hamilton Drive
|54
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC