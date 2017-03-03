Independent Candidate For Governor To Stop In Southwest Michigan
A candidate for governor will be stopping in Kalamazoo this weekend. Todd Schleiger is a business owner and an independent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
