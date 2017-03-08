Home & Garden Expo has 140 pros to help get home projects moving

More than 140 home repair, construction, design, landscaping and supply professionals are set to help area people get home and living projects off the back burner this week at the 2017 Home Home & Garden Expo. The expo, a program of the Home Builders Association of Western Michigan, is Thursday through Sunday, March 9 through 12, at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center and Fairgrounds, 2900 Lake St. "We have a lot of new things going on this year," said Christina Reed, member services manager for the 400-member Home Builders Association.

