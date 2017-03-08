Home & Garden Expo has 140 pros to help get home projects moving
More than 140 home repair, construction, design, landscaping and supply professionals are set to help area people get home and living projects off the back burner this week at the 2017 Home Home & Garden Expo. The expo, a program of the Home Builders Association of Western Michigan, is Thursday through Sunday, March 9 through 12, at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center and Fairgrounds, 2900 Lake St. "We have a lot of new things going on this year," said Christina Reed, member services manager for the 400-member Home Builders Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC