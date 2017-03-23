Grow-your-own-mushrooms class offered at Food Innovation Center
A pink oyster mushroom that's being grown in the greenhouse at the Food Innovation Center. KALAMAZOO, MI-- As morel season approaches in Michigan, college instructor Lee Arbogast says his class in cultivating mushrooms will talk about morels "only to the extent of describing how difficult it is and the tears and treasure spilled over its pursuit."
